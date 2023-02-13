The point won against Inter gives Sampdoria a few more chances to reach safety. Coach Dejan Stankovic commented on the Sampdoria team’s performance on Sky Sport: “In the meantime, I want to apologize for not speaking after the match against Monza. I was sad about the goal we conceded at the end and I regret not speaking because I would have congratulated my team. Tonight against Inter the point is sweaty and deserved. It was an intense and hard-fought match and I congratulate my boys and our fans who always support us. A draw against this strong Inter from Simone Inzaghi is a good sign of continuity for us. Sometimes we are frantic because we’ve had some opportunities but the tension and lack of tranquility don’t allow us to be precise. I take the performance because when you fight like this then luck turns from your part. However, I believe in the work and I don’t look back even if I’m sorry to have lost points in the final like in Monza. Well done everyone and I believe in the miracle. Now we have to rest well after this challenge because on Saturday there is a tough match and this team spirit leaves me satisfied”.