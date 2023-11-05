Genoa – And this time too Filip Stankovic’s big hand he put the patch on it. Conceding a late goal for the umpteenth time this time would have been more than a joke. But the Sampdoria goalkeeper countered within a few seconds first on Mancuso (also earning compliments from his teammates as well as the public) and then on Soleri, certifying the Sampdoria’s success. He, however, keeps a low profile: «When there was a need, I was ready. The best parade? I don’t know, I was engrossed in the game, I didn’t realize it. Maybe the one about Mancuso… but I don’t care if it was good, I’m interested in having won. Two clean sheets in a row at Ferraris, we hope to repeat ourselves as many times as possible. This is a prize for us, for the goalkeeper, for the defenders, for all the other departments. We must start again from this victory and score as many points as possible every game.”

Place a question to Pirlo about the goalkeeper it is now becoming a practice: «Stankovic has been saving for a long time now – the post-Palermo response – for us it is a security. He did something wrong at the beginning of the season but he was normal, now he is demonstrating the qualities we knew.” The boy, who will turn 22 in February, returns to yesterday’s success at Ferraris: «It was a group victory, we were united until the end, it was tough, but we fought as a team». Away to Modena on Saturday, before the break: «We will work as always to be ready. We certainly enjoy the victory over Palermo, but for a short time… we need to give continuity.” Today Pirlo gave his team a day of rest, the restart is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at Mugnaini. Yesterday’s match was certainly physically demanding, but there were no new ailments.