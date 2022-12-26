Genoa – Dejan Stankovic launches the challenge: “Salvation not impossible, Sampdoria won’t give up”, he told the club’s social media channels in a message to Sampdoria fans.

From tomorrow begins the countdown in view of match scheduled for January 4 away against Sassuolo when the curtain will rise again after the break for the World Cup. Meeting in Bogliasco after the retreat in Turkey where Sampdoria has tried to rediscover that spirit that had been lacking in the last few league games. The start of the market is expected to start the revolution hoped for by the management but in the meantime he will be there with Sassuolo emergency in attack with injured Quagliarella for at least a month and a half, Gabbiadini not at his best due to muscle fatigue and Caputo destined to say goodbye with Empoli in pole position to take back the striker who has always remained on the bench even in the last friendlies in Turkey. So probable that to lead the offensive department with Sassuolo is the baby Montevago that Stankovic had surprisingly promoted in the last few games before the Serie A stop.