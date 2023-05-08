Genoa – From Udine to Udine. In Friuli, in 2014/2015, Dejan Stankovic had his first adventure as a coach, as Andrea Stramaccioni’s assistant, after his farewell to Inter and his retirement from playing football. After 8 years, the Serbian coach returns to the Dacia Arena for the first time as an opponent and does so on the most delicate day of his life as a coach, at the helm of a Sampdoria one step away from relegation and with a corporate crisis that makes the future uncertain .

Avoiding the fall in Serie B now seems almost impossible but the Sampdoria still want to end the championship with their heads held high, postponing the moment of mathematical relegation as much as possible. To do it, today we will need to at least draw, in case of defeat Sampdoria will say goodbye to Serie A already tonight.

“I spent a wonderful year in Udine – Stankovic had said before the first leg match at Marassi – An organised, well-managed club with the right support and lots of warmth. They love each other there. I had a good year but now we are rivals. Udinese have many good players, they put a lot of effort, a lot of intensity and a lot of tackles – because physically they are good – they have speed, a good game and it will be a really tough game.”

In that 2014/2015, Udinese finished sixteenth with 41 points. And about 8 years ago, on 10 May 2015, Udinese-Sampdoria was played, which finished 4-1 for the blucerchiati, with Stankovic sent off for protesting (as happened to him in the first leg match) for protesting.

And today, at the Dacia Arena, it will also be a former match for Bram Nuytinck, who arrived at Sampdoria in January from Udinese, a former Juventus captain and for Fabio Quagliarella who could now return to the starting lineup, who was Juventus from 2007 to 2009.