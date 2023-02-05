Genoa – The hunt for the breakthrough match continues. Dejan Stankovic strongly hopes that it could already be tomorrow evening in Monza (8.45 pm), where Sampdoria will be able to count on the push of the over 2000 fans who will fill the away sector: “I am convinced that a positive episode will unlock the whole team – assures the blucerchiato coach -. It will unlock everyone, including the environment: we are a single block, the fans are always by our side and this makes them great. In difficult moments they have shown themselves to be loyal and we must repay this trust because we want to change the history of this championship”.

Stankovic will be able to count on the latest arrivals, Cuisance, Gunter and Ilkhan: “Finally the transfer market is over – says the coach – but the guys who have arrived have worked hard, have shown desire, a spirit of sacrifice and motivation. It’s been a good week for the whole team: we’re ready for another challenge that won’t be easy, strength, compactness and determination will be needed. With the continuity of performance we must take advantage of the positive moment that will arrive, I’m sure it will».

Monza comes from the victory over Juventus and from a streak of 6 consecutive useful results: “They are in a good moment – underlines Stankovic – they have a strong and healthy society, a good and young coach who asserts himself and is loved. They achieved excellent results, being able to play without looking at the standings and concentrate on the game. This is what I’m sorry for us because I’m sure our boys still have a lot of room to show what they’re worth.”

In the last few games, Sampdoria has played well but paid for the chronic difficulties in the goal zone: “Having an equal approach to the match regardless of the opponent: this is the message I send to my boys. They have to be focused, play every ball and every tackle as if they were the last. I want to see more malice in front of goal, more desire to take the lead to manage the match with a positive result. Then we’ll see.”

Colley and Djuricic recovered, Sabiri improves but is not yet available, out like Conti, De Luca, Pussetto and Trimboli. Below is the list of 23 players called up by Stankovic for the match against Monza

Goalkeepers: Audero, Ravaglia, Turk.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Colley, Günter, Murillo, Murru, Nuytinck, Zanoli.

Midfielders: Cuisance, Djuricic, Ilkhan, Léris, Malagrida, Paoletti, Rincón, Winks, Yepes.

Forwards: Gabbiadini, Lammers, Quagliarella.