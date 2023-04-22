Genoa – “This match against Spezia is classified as a derby, a derby for all the people to whom we must convey pride, responsibility and dedication towards Sampdoria. It is classified as a derby. And what a derby it is”: Dejan Stankovic, Sampdoria coach, try to shake his team pride on the eve of tomorrow’s all-Ligurian challenge, Saturday evening, in Marassi. The situation in the standings is almost compromised but there is a shirt to defend until the end.

Stankovic wants the right attitude right from the start: “Another very important match is coming again for the Dorian people and all of us who work from within. After a disappointing first half in Lecce, I began to understand what happened. I talked to the guys a lot to cheer them up why there are still many games to face how we faced all those before the first half in Lecce. There can be many reasons as to why we did so badly, but I wanted to understand them from within, we talked to each other, clarified, I showed him many things that weren’t right, especially the approach, which I thought I wouldn’t mention or mention anymore, but unfortunately I had to do it”.

After the clarification, already started in the post-match in Salento, Stankovic expects a very different Sampdoria: “They are responsible guys, they understood well that Sampdoria cannot present themselves below a certain level. I want to promise that it will never happen again until the end of the championship to have a gap like in those 45 minutes”