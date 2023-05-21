Milan – Rossoneri Goleada at San Siro. Milan dominates, Sampdoria suffers damned. Five to one with no history: Leao opens, Quagliarella equalizes, then the Devil spreads with a hat-trick from Giroud (two from open play, one from a penalty) and Diaz. Milan looking for a place in the Champions League zone, wounded after the European elimination against Inter, Sampdoria already relegated, weaker and with less motivation. The only smiles for the Blucerchiati are the umpteenth proof of love from the fans, almost 1500 at San Siro, the goals from Quagliarella and Ravaglia who avoid a worse deficit and finish as captain after the exit of the 27th for the Blucerchiato. For Quagliarella it is the 18th consecutive year in the net in Serie Aat 40 years and 109 days old is the 4th oldest goalscorer ever in the league

The Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankoviccomments on the heavy defeat: “Milan were fighting for a fundamental objective, we faced them in a delicate moment, then they are strong, they come from a Champions League semi-final, perhaps they just lack experience but if they continue like this they are really strong. What lessons do I bring home this year? Difficult to explain them on TV, maybe one day I’ll say them in my own words, I bring home a wealth of experience that is priceless even if negative. I’m sure I gave my allI know that in this fight we have become a single block, it wasn’t enough but we go on. After only 5 years of career it hasn’t been easy to manage things that I’ve never experienced before, I didn’t expect it but I had to adapt. There are a few guys who will have a good career: Zanoli, Amione, Augello, Leris, I think I managed to awaken in them responsibility towards their partner, the team they play for. Talent counts but you don’t have to give up in times of difficulty, I tried to make him learn that many values ​​are needed in football. Quagliarella? I am overjoyed for Fabiohe couldn’t have chosen a better stage, San Siro is the Scala del Calcio, it’s an icing on his career as a champion who has scored so many beautiful goals, he’s 40 but his movements are like a true striker, like a champion, he’s only missing a little ‘ in step”.

Stankovic addresses a thought to fans: “I am a ray of sunshine, perhaps the only one of the season: Since I’ve been here they’ve always been the best, they light up this club. Last week I collapsed, for all the desire I had inside myself to do my best. A month after I arrived, something I didn’t expect started: I knew about the difficulties but they increased day by day and got out of control. I didn’t expect to go back so soonbut I always tried to find the keys to awaken any emotion to fight to the end unfortunately we have taken so many punches in the face in the last few matches that even if you are lead you collapse. I like to suffer, to fight but at some point you collapse emotionally. It’s not like me but I’m a man. My future? I’m not afraid of failure. I hope I can go back to talking only about football, receiving criticism or praise only for how my teams play. If I have to take steps back, it’s not a problemI will embrace my future”.