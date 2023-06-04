The former footballer has announced his separation from the Ligurian club in view of next season which will see the club in Serie B

In a few minutes the challenge between will begin Naples and Sampdoria valid for the 38th and last day of Serie A. The Neapolitans will raise the Scudetto to the sky after thirty-three very long years. About that, Dejan Stankovic before the kick-off he made some statements to “Dazn” analyzing several hot topics.

Stankovic: “The season was very difficult, but I thank all the fans”

Here are his words: “This will be my last game on the Sampdoria bench. The season has been very difficult and we have experienced many hard moments. The management chose to save the club and I understood this decision. I am very happy for all that. I learned so much from the fans, I want to thank everyone for the support. I will never forget these eight months.”