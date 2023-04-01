Genoa – After the stop for the national teams, the Sampdoria championship starts again tomorrow against Roma, at the Olimpico (6 pm). Dejan Stankovic, Sampdoria coach, takes stock of the last two weeks: «We managed to reset a bit, rest and then train very well. We were missing some internationals but they all played more or less and therefore we can be satisfied. Only Rincon returned later but he is a professional and his recovery from the trip will not weigh on the team. We have some injuries but we still have training and then we will decide who will go on the pitch».

After the success against Verona, Stankovic wants to move up the table again: «The victory over Verona gave us the charge – continues the coach -, we worked with high morale and enthusiasm. We try to play it with everyone. We did it in Turin with Juve, second in the standings for points on the field, we put them in difficulty and we will try to do it with Roma».

The Sampdoria coach illustrates the possible dangers: «Roma is a tough, organised, physically strong team, very creative up front and on the flanks. With one play they can decide the game, I am thinking above all of Dybala, Pellegrini, Spinazzola, Abraham, without taking anything away from the others and they have great support: the always full stadium shows that they believe in the objectives set before the championship».

But Stankovic believes in his team’s possibilities: «We have to be organised, dangerous but balanced. I trust my boys blindly: they are giving everything, I don’t want to repeat myself, we are a block together with our fans, which is an example of how to support a team in times of difficulty. In the face of critical issues, our people stick out their chest just like my team does ».