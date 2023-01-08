Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic commented on Dazn’s microphones on the defeat against Napoli: “Tough game, well prepared and up to the goal of our strong opponents we were not inferior to them. Napoli is a complete team that also plays good football and putting them in difficulty is not easy. Despite the defeat I saw a good performance from the boys who were compact, courageous up to the goal, then with 10 men it was very difficult. We held the pitch well until the end and I congratulate my team We have to pursue our goal which comes from other matches with opponents within our reach so let’s archive tonight’s match. I am confident, however, if we will implement this attitude, this desire and this humility. I believe in salvation. I am proud of my parents players who are not to blame for this defeat since they gave everything but it wasn’t enough. We go out with our heads held high and I bring home good things except obviously the ris ult. We have to save ourselves as a group that exists. As always, the fans were extraordinary and sang chants for Sinisa and Gianluca. I was moved and I thank them for showing their feelings. The fans are our strength and my boys didn’t let them down today”