First victory at Sampdoria in this championship. Beaten Verona 3-1 with a brace from Gabbiadini and a goal from Zanoli. The Sampdoria coach Stankovic he analyzed his team’s performance to Dazn’s microphones: “In the first half we dominated from a technical point of view then in the second half we also improvised but we had to bring home the three points at all costs even suffering a lot. The joy of the boys is mine too but they are the ones who should be applauded. We work and we don’t give up for salvation. We have seen the attitude of the team who made a good first half with quality creating many chances. We risked only once in the first 45 ‘then the episodes were on our side for once. Certainly in the second half the fear of winning took over but we reorganized improvising something but finally managing to win. I congratulate the boys who are lions. The youngsters must take an example from the overs 30 for how they train. We have given the fans great joy because their championship is 10 and praise”.