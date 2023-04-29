Genoa – «A few months ago they thought I was crazy when I said we could save ourselves. Looking back we left 7-8 points with which we would now be in full fight. But that shouldn’t discourage us.” Sampdoria’s standings bring with it many regrets, starting with the last draw in the derby against Spezia, but Dejan Stankovic he invites his men to continue fighting: “I have nothing new to say because I don’t want to play with the intelligence of all of us but try to give myself and convey to the boys that they mustn’t give up”. The Sampdoria coach tries to keep his motivation high on the eve of tomorrow’s away match against Fiorentina (6pm): «Are we talking about sporting failure? Failure is when you stop fighting, when you stop encouraging your partner, when you give up the fight. I want to trust, it’s difficult but we have an obligation and we know what it is».

Stankovic then focuses on thepurple analysis: «We are playing against a team that is achieving the objectives suited to the value of the squad and the history of the club. I can only compliment the Italian coach, he makes them play really well, in a modern way: they are on the pitch with intensity and quality, technique and speed. He will be a tough opponent, a very difficult game. But we go to play, trying to do our best. Between us we have often said how to face matches: there is someone who does it himself, someone needs an extra push because the situation is not simple, from all points of view ».