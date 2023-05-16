The technician of Sampdoria, Dejan Stankovic commented on Dazn’s microphones on the home draw against Empoli: “This mocking draw is the emblem of an inauspicious and unfortunate season for this team. Against Empoli we were in full control of the match, indeed they could have doubled, and instead we are We were reached in the 92nd minute. The boys gave everything, honored the shirt and respected the fans. This victory would have given us a week of peace.” Stankovic is moved when he is complimented on how he managed Sampdoria without a club. Then the Serbian answers the question about the future. “I’d be overjoyed to stay because it would mean continuing to play and therefore in Serie B. But I don’t know if we’ll get to sit down at a table. We don’t know how the corporate story will end, but I’d be happy for the entire Sampdoria club.” continue here. I hope that Sampdoria will continue to fight on the pitch.”