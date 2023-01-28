Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic analyzed Atalanta’s defeat on the pitch to Sky: “We presented ourselves well, even organized knowing that we couldn’t build ten goal chances in Bergamo. We had two goals in the first half but the goalkeeper managed to push away the shots. Then came the Nerazzurri goal in a situation I didn’t expect. It’s a shame because we accepted the risk of even playing one-on-one in defense against a fast and technical attack like Atalanta’s We certainly could have done better. Our performance was decent but it wasn’t enough to bring points. So I bring home some good things but we have to improve a lot and hope that the episodes turn in our favour. The boys gave everything tonight but let’s archive the match and think about the next match. I still believe in salvation because we have pride and the desire not to give up. We won’t hide and we will give our best. Quag liarella is working hard since he was out in the moment of preparation and is finding his rhythm again. His experience and his sense of goal can be crucial for us.”