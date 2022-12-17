Antalya – It ended at Calista Sports Center of Antalya in Turkey the first training scheduled for today. Differentiated for Winks and Bereszynski. Colley (cold symptoms), Conti and Contini stayed in the hotel. Regularly in place Dejan Stankovic who is living with the enormous pain for the disappearance of his brotherly friend Sinusa Mihajlovic.

Stankovic at Mihajlovic’s funeral, match postponed

Tomorrow afternoon Dejan Stankovic will leave the retreat in Antalya to go to Rome and be present at the funeral of his brotherly friend Sinisa Mihajlovic on Monday morning. He would not have had time to return to Turkey for the friendly match against Dinamo Dresden scheduled for Monday afternoon. Sampdoria then contacted the Germans who made themselves available to move it to the next day, Tuesday, again at 17.30.

Today’s workout

After the warm-up phase, the program included a series of small field matches with and without goalkeepers. The last one, with the goalkeepers, finished 1-1 with goals scored by Gabbiadini and Savio.

Thrill for Villar due to a bruise on his right wrist, the Spaniard also had a little dizziness and lay down on the sidelines for a couple of minutes. Then he resumed the game regularly. Gabbiadini’s goal came just then with Villar’s side outnumbered.

This afternoon training at 18 Turkish time.