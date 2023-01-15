Genoa – «It will be a match not to be missed. It’s not that you relegate or save yourself based on Castellani’s result, but doing well will serve to give continuity to the work we did during the break for the World Cup to prepare ourselves physically and mentally for this second part of the championship». Dejan Stankovic loads his Sampdoria on the eve of tomorrow night’s match in Tuscany against Empoli (8.45 pm).

After the victory against Sassuolo and the honorable defeat against Napoli, the Sampdoria coach asks his team for confirmation: «Continuity fills you with strength, with self-esteem: we must be strong, compact, concentrated, against a team that plays football, which moves a lot, with patterns and automatisms. They make your head spin a bit but we will be prepared for every situation».

In addition to the disqualified Rincon, the injured Conti, De Luca, Murru, Pussetto, Quagliarella and Simone Trimboli will be missing. Stankovic wants to see the fighting spirit shown since the tournament resumed: «We have to be present on every tackle, every duel and every second ball. And maybe have some episodes in your favour, given that lately we have suffered so many penalties for example. And Rincon’s expulsion also penalized us. These are circumstances that can happen but what gives me courage is the reaction of the guys I saw with Napoli. The injured? Someone we will recover. We’ve had guys struggling with the flu, but there’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves: we have to recover on the run, honoring the jersey and respecting the teammate close to us. Whoever goes onto the field from the start and whoever enters will know what they have to do».

These are the summons:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Ravaglia, Turk.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Colley, Murillo, Nuytinck, Zanoli.

Midfielders: Djuricic, Léris, Paoletti, Sabiri, Verre, Vieira, Winks, Yepes.

Forwards: Gabbiadini, Lammers, Montevago.