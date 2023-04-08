Genoa – The close victory, turned into a dramatic final defeat. 2-1 ahead until the 85th minute, Sampdoria suffers the comeback of Cremonese and loses 2-3. The blucerchiati are now last, Serie B is closer Dejan Stankovic is very demoralized at the end of the game: “It’s hard to find the words, I don’t always want to use the same ones, the fact is that we lost a game that we hadn’t imagined like this. We had prepared it well, we created it, we managed it, then our usual final 15 minutes arrive where there are so many whys but I don’t want to get into it. Unfortunately it was a really nice afternoon before the end, the atmosphere was what we needed, the the answer up until the 85th minute was right until it made it 2-2, we were too light on that goal. There I felt the blow on the bench, the world fell on us, I can’t imagine what the boys felt on the pitch. Unfortunately we had two guys with a fever, including Zanoli, Augello who had a problem with his flexor from the first half, they couldn’t take it anymore, I had to make changes”.

However, the technician reiterates that be ready to stay even in the event of Serie B: “I have my own path, I don’t see myself anywhere else than this, I’ve already chosen my path, together with the boys we try to give everything. Was that enough? Unfortunately no, we could have done better but I honestly don’t know how much . I take my blame even if I don’t know if the world collapsed today, it was already in the air, it’s not that everything was rosy before, even if no one says it. But whatever happens, I’m here. If society thinks I deserve it, I stay even with the world collapsing on me with all the stones”.