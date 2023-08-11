Genoa – New arrivals at Sampdoria: Filip Stankovic and Daniele Ghilardi have arrived in Genoa.

The goalkeeper born in 2002 and the defender born in 2003 arrive on loan respectively from Inter and Hellas Verona. Dejan’s son, a former Sampdoria coach, uttered his first “Forza Samp” as he left the AC Hotel.

Filip Stankovic has arrived in Genoa: “Forza Sampdoria”



This morning he will complete his medical examinations with Ghilardi e already this afternoon the two will start working in Bogliasco with the first field tests.