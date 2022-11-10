Genoa- For the “match of life” against Lecce, Dejan Stankovic, as expected, he will not be able to be on the bench. Expelled in Turin-Sampdoria after Vlasic’s 2-0, the Serbian coach was punished by sports judge Gerardo Mastrandrea with the disqualification for one turn and a 5,000 euro fine “For having, at the 15th of the second half, entering the playing field, blatantly contested an arbitration decision by addressing disrespectful words to the match officials”.

In the post-match, Stankovic explained his version: “I saw Rincon who fell badly, I thought Torino was throwing the ball out, we had already conceded goals against Fiorentina, so I started saying in Serbian to Radonjic to throw her out and I entered the field but they continued and we conceded after 30 seconds even though I don’t judge Taurus. I was surprised by the expulsion, I thought it was a yellow card, I did not insult the referee and I was not angry with him, but with Radonjic. If the fourth official says I insulted the referee … absolutely not, I was angry with Radonjic. I’m sorry if they give me the disqualification and I won’t be able to enter the field again to help my boys. It would be unfair to disqualify me. “

For the match against Lecce, Sampdoria finds Leris, returning from disqualification, but Colley loses: the Gambian defender was warned and was stopped for a day after the warning received in the second half of Sampdoria-Torino for misconduct.