«The excellent point with Inter is already history. We have a good week of recovery and work behind us. Bologna? We are adults, adults, responsible and we know that every game is important. Let’s not burden ourselves with useless pressure because we know for ourselves that every challenge is worth a lot». This is how Dejan Stankovic frames the match for tomorrow afternoon, Saturday, with Thiago Motta’s rossoblùs. «In the last few outings we have seen improvements, we have managed to create a lot – adds the coach -. Since 4 January we have put into practice a work that is clearly growing: we “only” need to score, but we are on the right track. We need the goal and the victory».

Together. «The players put themselves at the forefront together with the staff – continues Stankovic from the “Mugnaini” of Bogliasco -. The last game was a demonstration of guys who are always ready, I’m very proud of them. They are a united group, they are all owners: we cannot be saved unless we are all together. The fans? When I say together it also applies to them, together to change, together to move up the rankings and have the peace of mind to work even harder. I have spent so many words for people and I will never stop thanking them. Our boys deserve an applause and a hug: they have shown that they care about these colors».