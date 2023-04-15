Genoa – The knockout against Cremonese, which occurred in the final minutes, is an open wound: Sampdoria, last in the standings and with many regrets, are back on the field tomorrow, in Lecce, at 12.30. “Our obligation is to find a way to move forward”’ explains Dejan Stankovic, intent on honoring the championship finale in the best possible way. “It was a good blow against Cremonese, a beating – acknowledges the coach – It was a game we controlled, it didn’t give any sign of ending up that way but it went like this and left us breathless at the end of the game. Our obligation from here to the end it’s making good performances for Sampdoria, Sampdoria deserves it. I see no other way. The boys reacted well, they are very sorry but they worked hard during the week. I expect a reaction from the group, as they have already been doing for some time ».

Lecce have 27 points, 12 more of Samp (who recovers Gunter, present among the 23 squad) but arrives at the match after 6 consecutive defeats: “In the last period they have collected very little but they certainly deserved more – observes Stankovic – everyone has their problems, tomorrow will be a battle between two teams that will face each other face to face. Lecce is doing a good championship, they are always in the game, they have players who can solve matches with one play, one move. They are well organised, tough, they also play with the big ones”.

Even Sampdoria has been playing with everyone since January, but they pay for the many mistakes in the finals of matches: “In this period we lost 7 points after 80′ and there are many – underlines Stankovic – It’s a fact. It happened several times that we weren’t present in the last 10-15 minutes, and we were penalized a lot. We have to be concentrated, whether we are ahead or if we are drawing or if we recover a result: if you can’t win it you mustn’t lose it, that’s for sure. We always look for solutions, we believe in hard work and repetitions, we don’t give up, we will find the solution even for the last minutes of the matches. Now it’s off again, I’m happy for Leris, overjoyed for Lammers (both scored against Cremonese ed) but they have to repeat themselves. Let’s start from the approach and that can’t be wrong because it’s not a technical thing, but something you carry inside. However, I don’t even want to spend more words on this because the kids are doing it. The matches last 95-100 minutes and we have to live up to it for 95-100 minutes».