Sampdoria, the arrival of Stankovic in the Ferraris press room



Genoa – “Many have asked me why I decided to come to Genoa since Sampdoria are last with two points. I replied that I go to a big club. I believe it. We did a great job this week and the boys are ready. Together with the management and our fans we can save ourselves. But we need it a huge commitment on the part of everyone“.

After the draw in the debut against Bologna today Sampdoria presented the new coach Dejan Stankovic in the Ferraris press room. Beside him the president Marco Lanna (who remembered with emotion Paolo Mantovani on the day of the 29th anniversary of his death) and the vice president Antonio Romei.

“Our problem is above all mental – explains Stankovic – The team has enormous room for improvement. The successes are penicillin. When there are no results you collapse a little mentally and physically as well. Against Roma we have to start from the second half in Bologna: the guys have been great these days, we saw a little smile and they are ready for what awaits us ”.