Genoa – Football brothers. Sampdoria-Spezia, the Liguria derby, is an important crossroads for two teams that want to move up in the standings. But it is also the challenge between Esposito. The blucerchiato Sebastiano and the whites Salvatore and Francesco Pio. Three brothers on the pitch in a professional match. Rare event but not the first time in Italy. It happened in the 1950s, when the goalkeeper Lucidio Sentimenti, the defender Primo Sentimenti and the midfielder Vittorio Sentimenti played in Lazio. But also on 27 November 1988: Fiorentina-Sampdoria 0-2, captain Luca Pellegrini in the Blucerchiati and the third brother Stefano on the pitch in the 90th minute, like the second son, Davide, inserted in the last minutes by the Viola.

On Friday, in Marassi, it will be the turn of Esposito from Castellammare di Stabia. Second striker is Sampdoria player Sebastiano, born in 2002, director Salvatore, (2000), center forward Pio, (2005). At the origins of the family in football is father Agostino, former defender of the Napoli Primavera, now responsible for the technical area of ​​Voluntas Brescia, who thanks to the talent scout Roberto Clerici over the years has launched many footballers, from Pirlo to Esposito themselves. Clerici died in 2018, but the Espositos took over the company to carry on his teachings. «I hope it will be an evening of happiness for the family – father Agostino’s wish – it didn’t happen even when we were kids, they were in the same club but in different ranks. They face each other for the first time, for us it’s beautiful and difficult.”

Last June 11th, the three brothers played at the same time in different competitions: Sebastiano with Bari, in the playoff final against Cagliari, Salvatore with Spezia, in the survival play-off against Verona, Pio in the U20 World Cup final against Uruguay. All three lost, with father Agostino not knowing how to follow them all.

Friday will be easy, just being at Ferraris: «But I don’t know if I’ll come, the emotion is enormous, maybe I’d be more calm in front of the TV – he reveals – to disconnect with my wife we ​​returned to Naples for a few days, I’ll decide at the last minute. It’s also a derby: it will be an infinite emotion. I never thought I’d find them together and against each other in the same match, at a professional level. I’m proud of them. A special adrenaline will certainly rise. Then we will accept any outcome, as always. The important thing will be to hug them again soon after the race. One day I dream of seeing them all on the same team.”

Seba and Salvatore played together in Spal and in the U21. Salvatore and Pio now in La Spezia. And then Seba and Pio were called up together in the U21s in October, but this time there is only the La Spezia player, who scored in the 7-0 in San Marino and is on the pitch in Ireland today (6.30pm) for the European Championship qualifiers, together with the defender doriano Ghilardi.

After Voluntas, Inter arrived for the three, still owners of Sebastiano and Pio’s cards. The first is on loan at Sampdoria with the right to buy for 7 million, an obligation in the event of promotion to Serie A and with a certain number of appearances. The second is on loan to Spezia. Salvatore is owned by the Ligurian club who paid him 3.5 million to Spal. He was in Modena, he scored Doria’s first goal, he came close to scoring an encore from a free kick, he will be the starter: the doubt is the position, center forward or attacking midfielder.

Samp comes from two victories: the mood is high. Spezia begins the D’Angelo era with Alvini sacked after the 2-2 draw with Ternana. Salvatore will be the director in the 4-3-1-2. Passed away from Motta’s Bologna, followed in the past by Samp, a presence in the national team with Mancini: in Spezia he is a bit in the crosshairs, more is expected from him, that he will take over the team. Pio, fresh from the U21s, could start on the bench, he will play for his place with Verde and Moro: two goals so far, he is only 18 years old, he promises very well.

Salvatore and Sebastiano saw each other over the weekend. Pio was in training camp with the Azzurri. But in recent weeks he has launched the challenge: «I dream of a header in the 90th minute against Sampdoria». To then praise the brothers: «I envy Seba’s instinct, he has world-class shots, Salvatore’s personality, in B he sees the game like no one else. I have more peace of mind in managing situations, they are more fiery. My strength? I’m intelligent in football.”