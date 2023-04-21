Very heavy points are up for grabs for the fight not to relegate. The trend of guests in derbies is positive

Sampdoria-Spezia, a derby that could be worth staying in Serie A. The blucerchiati are last in the standings 10 points behind fourth from bottom, occupied by Semplici’s team: teams on the pitch on Saturday at 20:45, with Stankovic’s boys one of the last cards is played to keep hopes alive and the eaglets who instead want to get away from the hot zone.

Sampdoria-Spezia, THE PREDICTION — Sampdoria and Spezia are two of the three teams that have scored the least in the second half of this championship (9 goals like Verona), although both are also among the two teams that have conceded the most goals in the second half, 28 and 27 respectively. Sampdoria has little to lose and could impose a high-intensity match right away: the match could therefore unblock itself in the first half and therefore a play, risky but possible, is the one that refers to the minute of the first goal. At 2.79 for Planetwin 365, at 3.10 for Snai and at 3.15 for Sisal the chances of a goal in the first 15 minutes of the game. See also Amelia: "Interisti don't want me, but this championship belongs to Milan"

Sampdoria-Spezia, THE ODDS — For the main betting sites specializing in Serie A odds, balance reigns between Sampdoria and Spezia. The hosts are slightly favourites, who haven’t won within their friendly walls since last March 19 (Sampdoria – Verona 3-1), with odds ranging from 2.45 on PokerStars, to 2.50 on Novibet and 2.60 on Betfair. A success of Spezia, which has been missing away victory since last January (Turin – Spezia 0-1), instead stands at 2.92 for Betway and 2.95 for LeoVegas and Sportbet. The highest odds refer to the draw which is worth 3.23 for Dazn Bet and Net Bet and 3.30 for LeoVegas and SportBet.

Only 19 goals were scored by Stankovic’s team and 51 conceded, while 25 were scored by Spezia and 48 goals conceded. The defenses of the two teams are fragile and in the last five games both have always conceded at least one goal. This is why the Ferraris derby could be a Goal race worth 1.78 for Planetwin 365 and StarCasinò Bet and 1.82 for LeoVegas. The chances of one of the two teams remaining without a goal are 1.95 for bet 365 and Betfair and 1.97 for Snai. See also F1 | Mekies: "Team orders more discussed outside than in Ferrari"

Considering the importance of the match for both teams, the challenge could be tight and therefore with few goals. For this reason, the Under 2.5 sign is the favourite, worth 1.72 for Sisal, 1.73 for Betfair and 1.76 for LeoVegas. The Over 2.5 reaches 2.00 for Planetwin 365 and 2.10 for bet365 and Betfair.

THE MARKERS — Manolo Gabbiadini has scored six goals this season, a number that makes him the blucerchiati’s top scorer. Even the bookies bet on him whose signature on the match is worth 2.55 for StarCasinò Bet and 3.00 for Sisal. Sponda Spezia the certainty is always Mbala Zola with 13 goals and who has found the net in each of the two matches against Sampdoria. Could he be the one to unlock the markings? The odds are 5.50 for Sisal, 5.70 for StarCasinò Bet and 6.50 for bet 365.

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND — Between Sampdoria and Spezia it will be a Ligurian derby and this match bodes well for the eagles who have achieved success in four of the nine Serie A derby matches against Ligurian teams (D2, L3). Not only that, among the teams faced at least five times, Sampdoria is the only one against which Spezia has always managed to find the way to score. The one between Sampdoria and Spezia is also the match between three of the two teams that have used the most players in this Serie A, 37 and 34 respectively, but also the confrontation between two teams that are experiencing a difficult season. Semplici’s team had never collected so few points (26) after 30 matches played in the previous two Serie A championships. Sampdoria did even worse, who with 16 points are recording their worst result after 30 days. See also F1 | Verstappen: "2022 cars are more predictable in the wake"

