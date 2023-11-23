Genoa – Sampdoria-Spezia is approaching. And even in politics there is an air of derby. The Liguria Region takes sides: on one side the Sampdorian Alessandro Piana, vice president and councilor for Agriculture. On the other, Giacomo Raul Giampedrone from La Spezia, councilor for Public Works, Roads and Infrastructures.

How did your typhoid originate?

Flat: «Our slogan is valid. “Like my dad”, who went from Imperia to Marassi to support Samp and as I do now with my son Edoardo who is even more to be appreciated than me because Doria is not as strong as when I was a boy. But we have the most beautiful fans in Italy: lively, colorful and moving even during the latest vicissitudes.”

Giampedrone: «I am from La Spezia, I went to school in La Spezia, I returned after university and started my institutional activity: cheering began as a boy, with a passion for football. I experienced all the ups and downs of the club. Genoa and Spezia are different realities but share a passion for their respective teams.”

Football experiences?

P: «I played until I was 20, I was in promotion with Dianese, a striker. Models? Between Vialli and Mancini we were spoiled for choice.”

G: «I too am Promotion, up to 18 years old, in the Migliarinese area. I’m left-footed, a left winger, when there were still roles in football.”

Borini said: “It’s not the derby we would like, but it will be important.” Do you feel like a derby?

P: «The Lanterna derby is among the most beautiful, even the Genoans are hot and good with the choreography. With regret we will play our derby in Serie B, against Spezia. But given what they have done in recent years, neither they nor the value of the derby should be underestimated.”

G: «We wouldn’t want to play this derby either. After three years in Serie A we hoped to be there to play against Genoa. I understand Samp for their history and for what they represent, but between us and them, last season we were the closest to staying in Serie A. But we have to enjoy the derby, it shouldn’t be the derby of the disappointed, but of those who will prevail” .

Prediction for the derby?

P: «Three to one for us, De Luca comes out and then Borini».

G: «I hope Spezia wins, with a goal from Pio Esposito who does so well in the U21s and with the push from D’Angelo: a success would be a turning point. Even is more realistic. In this case we will all go away with a half smile”

Playoffs still possible?

P: «Samp is on the upswing, we have beaten strong teams like Palermo and Modena, we are suffering more than the typical Serie B teams. The playoffs are not far away, it is possible, but as a pragmatic Ligurian I don’t know if it would be better to immediately return to Serie A and risk taking the next step. length of the leg or whether to settle better.”

G: «Spezia was built with important ambitions, I have respect for those who work at the club, I still believe that we can go back. Spezia is making an important investment with a top-flight stadium and the Region is also involved with infrastructure funds: we hope to use it soon in the top flight.”

Fan madness?

P: «I turned 18 on 9 May 1990 and instead of celebrating I stayed at home to watch the Cup Winners’ Cup final won in Gothenburg. I would have preferred to be there but not all of us had the money to go”

G: «I’m a moderate fan but I remember many Sundays full of love away from home. I was studying in Emilia, I remember Carpi, Brescello, matches seen hanging from a net, with the human flavor of football gone away.”

Superstitions?

P: «No, they are gestures that are done more by tradition than by belief. The players decide, if you shoot well it’s a goal, if it hits the post you’re inaccurate, it’s not bad luck.”

G: «No, but I always go to the stadium without a scarf, not because of my institutional role, I’ve always done it that way»

Tease in the council?

P: «Yes, it happens but it’s easier when there are different footballing fortunes. Now there is more of a brotherhood in difficulty, solidarity prevails. Now no messages to the people from La Spezia, we’ll see after the match…”.

G: «Obviously there are, we people from La Spezia are in the minority but we assert ourselves. But Sampdoria risked disappearing, and the pleasure prevails that a Ligurian club was saved. I’m waiting for Piana at the stadium, there will be twinning in the stands between pesto and muscles: on the pitch we will be rivals but it is important that Liguria always wins.”