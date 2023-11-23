Genoa – Sampdoria-Spezia is approaching. Added to the wait for the match between the two Ligurian teams is the curiosity for the crossroads of the three Esposito brothersthe Sampdoria striker Sebastiano, and the two white players, the director Salvatore and the center forward Francesco Pio.

Sebastiano Esposito, born in 2002, the second son, scored his first goal for Sampdoria before the break in the 2-0 win against Modena. “I’ve been waiting for it for a long time because I arrived injured – he told Sky Sport – I had problems and I really wanted to play. I live for the goal and when it arrived the emotion was incredible.”

In Marassi the Blucerchiati will play against the two brothers for the first time, the eldest Salvatore, born in 2005 and the youngest Francesco Pio (2002): “It’s a coincidence that we are all here in Liguria, we have always been far away even if we spoke to each other – says Sebastiano – while now we can see each other much more often. This challenge is deeply felt by the environment due to its importance, but it is also deeply felt by us”.

Sebastiano describes the characteristics of the brothers: “Pio scares me more because he is annoying in the penalty area and has an excellent header. Savior instead he is very good at get the team moving, He has great technique and is dangerous from set pieces. But I’m better at football than him and he knows it. I believe I have both the talent to do damage in the area and great technique, a mix of my brothers.”