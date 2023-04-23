A league

La Spezia – “Spezia does not go beyond a draw in the match against Sampdoria and sees Hellas Verona approaching”. This is how Paolo Ardito, correspondent for Il Secolo XIX, commented on the 1-1 draw at Ferraris between the whites and the blucerchiati. The match, which saw the eagles climb to 27 points in the standings, was opened by a goal from Amione in the first half. In the second half, then, the equalizer by Verde, who took over from the injured Maldini.



