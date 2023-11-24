Genoa – Una challenge worth double: for Samp, winning means strengthening the positive trend and continuing to climb the rankings, for Spezia taking a vital breath of fresh air and starting to draw the outlines of another horizon.

Dorian coach Andrea Pirlo recognizes that to contextualize this challenge «we need to look at the rankings. Is one decisive clash to get out of a situation that neither of them likes. As far as we’re concerned, we shouldn’t get too big and think we’re out of trouble after our latest results. But stay focused and motivated, because this is a match that counts.”

On the other bench D’Angelo inherited a worse ranking, Spezia third from last, and the Ferraris match will be his debut with the white club: «I’m always excited, it happens to me in every match. I remember everything I experienced and every match is an emotion. Maybe this time it will be more so because the debut is in an important, beautiful stadium full of many people. It’s better to play in front of many than in front of no one. It would have been better to face a poor and unmotivated opponentbut in this championship there are none.”



For Pirlo, Spezia is «a strong team built not to stay there in the standings, with many players already in the squad in Serie A. With a new coach who I believe can change something and with that desire to give something more that is there when a player arrives new technician. But little will change for us, the important thing is to know what we want».

For Pirlo, Spezia is «a strong team built not to stay there in the standings, with many players already in the squad in Serie A. With a new coach who I believe can change something and with that desire to give something more that is there when a player arrives new technician. But little will change for us, the important thing is to know what we want».

And D’Angelo said about Sampdoria: «It’s in a positive moment, but we are we have physical and technical qualities and we must combine them with a great desire to win. It won’t be easy and it never is, but we have a chance to win. We must not be afraid of facing an unbeatable team because they don’t exist and neither are we. The matches are long, the recoveries are too and every minute can be decisive. We hope to start well and finish better.”

Today, however, it is Samp who are better, 10 points in the last 5 games: «Victories bring confidence within the team and the environment. However, we must not think that we have reached the maximum point and have emerged from a critical situation. You have to be aware that this is not our ranking position. We knew we would encounter difficulties, but the last two victories should not reassure us. If anything, give us the feeling that we can give even more. However, we will only raise the bar when we win a few games. Now the goal remains to watch match after match. At Christmas we will understand better what to do. Our desire is to achieve a string of victories. If we win them all…”





Towards the Derby See also América 6-0 Mazatlán: The scores of the América players in their win against Mazatlán in Liga MX Spezia, D’Angelo can’t wait to get started: “Exciting debut, Sampdoria in a good moment” Daniele Izzo November 23, 2023

D’Angelo’s time horizon is the present: «The players showed up well, eager, to try to resolve this difficult situation. From the point of view of attitude to weekly commitment I have nothing to say. You become a football team by playing as a team. I don’t make department speeches, we have to defend well, with goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers. And to score it is essential that everyone participates, including the goalkeeper.”

A passage on the is inevitable challenge of the Esposito brothers, the blucerchiato Sebastiano (born in 2002) and the whites Francesco Pio (2005) and Salvatore (2000). «I saw mine well – says Pirlo – and I think he is particularly excited, he will want to prove something to his brothers. I’m more worried about his dad, who won’t know which side he’s on.” D’Angelo focuses on Salvatore, who has ended up in the crosshairs of criticism: «He means that he is considered strong and more is asked of him. This must give him strength, he has a good personality and if he were known as a person the judgment would change. He takes on many responsibilities, even beyond what he should. He cares a lot and if we help him we help the whole team.”





blucerchiati Sampdoria, Pirlo: “Let’s not get carried away” Damiano Basso November 23, 2023

This Samp-Spezia will be one challenge also conditioned by absences. «In this stop of the championship we have not recovered anyone», says Pirlo, who will have to give up Murru, Pedrola, Benedetti, Barreca, Ravaglia, Ferrari and Benedetti and recovers Stojanovic (stomach in his foot) on the bench.

“We have many injured people, it’s a trend that needs to change between now and the end of the season”, commented D’Angelo, he without the former Ekdal, Wisniewski, Hristov, Serpe, Bandinelli and Reca, and Zurkowski not at his best but at least in bench.