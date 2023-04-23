Sampdoria-Spezia ends 1-1, after a match fought to the end and which was interrupted for seven minutes after the launch of smoke bombs on the pitch from the home corner at the start of the second half. If for the blucerchiati the situation now seems compromised, one step away from relegation, the Ligurian derby allows Spezia to maintain a point advantage over Verona, third from last. Sampdoria took the lead in the 23rd minute, with a goal by Bruno Amione from a header following a corner kick. The second opens with the challenge of the Doriani supporters, with the launch of smoke bombs on the pitch, forcing the referee to suspend the match. When the game resumed, Spezia equalized with Verde, again with a header. Despite the chances on both sides, the result didn’t change, not even at the end of the 9 long minutes of added time allowed by the referee.