Genoa – Resumption of training in Bogliasco this afternoon for Sampdoria after last Saturday’s heavy knockout against Milan. In addition to Cuisance and Conti, already absent from San Siro, Lammers (ankle problems) also worked separately at Mugnaini. Already from training tomorrow morning, Wednesday, it will be clear who can be there on Friday at Marassi against Sassuolo (20.45) for the last home match of this championship which has already issued the verdict of relegation to Serie B.

For sure Friday Stankovic will not be able to count on Gunter, disqualified after yellow card remedied in Milan. In Sassuolo out due to disqualification Tressoldi. Among the blucerchiati Amione, Djuricic, Léris, Murillo, Stankovic are on suspicion.