Genoa – For the match against LazioSampdoria finds Tomas Rinconreturning from the round of disqualification but seriously risks not having Stefano Sensi: the midfielder did not train this afternoon, held back by a muscle strain.
For the former Inter Milan today only therapies at the Mugnaini: the tests he will undergo in the next few days will clarify the extent of the injury better. Still apart Giovincowhile Gabbiadini the long recovery process continues. Tomorrow, in Bogliasco, a new afternoon session in view of the Saturday night match at the Olimpico in Rome.
