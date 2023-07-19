Livigno – Second friendly at the Acquagranda sports center for Sampdoria this afternoon: at 5 pm the blucerchiati challenge Rapperswill-Jonaa team from the Swiss third division, coached by David Sesa, former striker of Lecce and Napoli.

Even today Pirlo should confirm the 4-3-3 which he’s working on these days, reshuffling the line-up a bit with respect to the first test he won 7-0 against the Representative Alta Valtellina.

He should be between the posts in the first 45′ Emil Audero in the first game after the shoulder injury. The probable formation could be with Depaoli, Ferrari, Murru and Giordano in defense, Malagrida, Yepes and Verre in midfield, Leris, Gabbiadini and Di Stefano in attack.



Sampdoria Sampdoria, first training session for Girelli. At 17 friendly against the Swiss side Rapperswill-Jona Valerio Arrichiello sent to Livigno July 19, 2023

The signing of midfielder Stefano Girelli is official, with a contract until 2027.

The time of the last scheduled friendly has been brought forward Sunday against Pro Patria: it will be played at 3.30pm.