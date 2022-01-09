Genoa – The sports director Faggiano has defined the arrival of Andrea Conti. The full-back coached by D’Aversa is about to expire in his contract with Milan he joined Sampdoria until June.

This is the second transfer to the market in January after the midfielder Tomas Rincon who arrived from Turin, also expiring and with a contract until June.

Conti numerically replaces Depaoli who was transferred to Verona on loan with the right of redemption.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS