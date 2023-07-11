Genoa – Sampdoria launched the season ticket campaign for the 2023/2024 season and the site immediately went haywire. The goal, given the enthusiasm around the club and team, is to exceed 20,000 tiles.

These are the details of the season ticket campaign, the first of the new Radrizzani-Manfredi era. Countryside leaves tomorrow at 10 and the season ticket can be purchased online directly from home at sampdoria.ticketone.it

The first stage is about pre-emption rights on the South Staircase, from tomorrow to Saturday 22 July, online at sampdoria.ticketone.it, Service Center c/o SampCity in Via XX Settembre 252 r, enabled Ticketone offices.

The second stage is the pre-emption option for season ticket holders in other sectors, from Tuesday 25 July to Monday 31 July, Online at sampdoria.ticketone.it, Service Center c/o SampCity in Via XX Settembre 252 r, enabled Ticketone offices.

The third stage is the free sale, from Tuesday 1 August to Friday 18 August, Online at sampdoria.ticketone.it, Service Center c/o SampCity in Via XX Settembre 252 r, Ticketone authorized offices.

It will also be possible, for any phase of sale, during the payment phase, to take advantage of any refund voucher requested for the matches not enjoyed in the 2019/20 season. Any balance must be paid only by credit/debit card, not in cash. For problems relating to the online pre-emption phases, contact the Service Center on 010 7940442 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Prices divided into 4 bands. Lower grandstand 800 euros (full price), 690 (women’s quota), 580 (over 65) and 390 (under 18). Yours: 350; 290; 240; 150. North bleachers: 230, 170, 80, 20. For the South, only two bands, €230 full price and 120 Under 18.