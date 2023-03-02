Genoa – Encouraging performance but increasingly frightening numbers. It is the recurring paradox that accompanies Sampdoria match after match in this beginning of 2023. Blucerchiato déjà-vu relived at the Olimpico, against Lazio. Stankovic’s team plays for it, comes close to scoring, but is punished in the end and leaves the field with less than deserved points. On the contrary, with the success of Cremonese against Roma, he even slips into last place. Eleven points, minus 9 from Spezia fourth from last and only two victories in 24 rounds: no one in Serie A has ever saved themselves at this point in the championship. Nicola’s Crotone of 2016/17, for example, was at 13, with 3 successes. And yet, seeing Sampdoria standing up to Lazio, it’s right to believe it. “It takes more to crush me, I don’t raise the white flag,” Stankovic proudly states. The main problem remains the lack of goals, only 11, the worst attack of the main European tournaments. Doria now creates, but doesn’t throw it in.

«In the goal zone we pay for the non-peace of mind», Deki thought. An opinion shared by a former Sampdoria bomber, Fabio Bazzani, 34 goals in 122 appearances. “A few goals? The features up front are those, the only ones with the goal are Gabbiadini and Quagliarella, who was often injured. Lammers is a decent player, but not a goalscorer. For me, however, now the lack of peace of mind dictated by the off-field and classification difficulties is paying off». The former center forward, now a Dazn commentator, retains a thread of hope in the miracle-salvation: «Mathematics does not condemn Sampdoria. And good performance says you have to believe it. Stankovic is doing a great job, the team is alive, he plays with everyone, in the last few games he deserved more points. Unfortunately, the lack of tranquility is discounted on the decisive episodes ». This Samp is missing one like Bazzani, a warrior bomber. It’s hard up front, and on Sunday in Marassi, against Salernitana, Gabbiadini will be missing, disqualified. «Manolo is the one who gives you something extra: heavy absence». Four goals, “Gabbia” is the only one who defends himself even if his left-handed gun-cotton hasn’t yet been seen again after the crusader injury. «I too had an injury like this, you come back with enthusiasm – recalls Bazzani – but to be the pre-injury one, with the same continuity, you need more time. But Gabbiadini – continued Bazzani – still had an excellent impact, Sampdoria up front depends a lot on him».

How to replace it on Sunday? «Foreword: I’m speaking from the outside, it’s Stankovic who has the thermometer of the situation. If it’s okay I think about Quagliarella. In such delicate moments the mental aspect weighs more than the technical-tactical one: Fabio has qualities, personality, experience, he can suffer the situation less than others, be colder, more lucid ».

The alternatives are De Luca and Jesé: «I’ve seen the Spaniard too little to express an opinion on what he can offer now. De Luca is the most “first striker” of Sampdoria, he has structure but in these situations it is not easy to bet on those who have little emotional experience in Serie A ». He ball to Stankovic: «I’m sure he will choose the best, the team follows him. The match with Salernitana is more decisive than others because there is Spezia-Verona. If Sampdoria wins, they not only raise themselves psychologically but also in the standings, they will certainly gnaw points from someone, Salernitana included. I commented on the match against Monza, a great victory, the grenades have found enthusiasm, but Sampdoria can do it». We need the goal. «And not only from the forwards – concludes Bazzani – Stankovic’s game foresees many insertions of the midfielders who often had important opportunities. Djuricic, Cuisance and Sabiri have qualities, they must be more concrete and precise».