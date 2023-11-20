Genoa – UC Sampdoria changes headquarters. After via XX 33, the Palazzo del Melograno and Corte Lambruschini, from today we go to Bogliasco, in via Cavour 43-45. It’s the first time outside Genoa. And it is a further departure from Massimo Ferrero, to whom the club paid 120,000 euros per year for the rent of the fifth floor of Tower B in Piazza Borgo Pila. The transitions from one location to another say a lot about the evolution of Sampdoria from 1946 to today. Pinuccia Sardellathe club’s historic secretary, lived through the first three.

Starting from Via XX, the historic one: «I joined in 1975, as a switchboard operator, there were 3-4 of us in the office. After the first years with Lolli Ghetti the era of Paolo Mantovani. The atmosphere was familiar, the venue was truly home. Dinners were organised. There was the office of Doctor Chiapuzzo who visited the players. Every evening the players came by with their families. Lombardo and Cerezo were sketches, Mancini more reserved, Vialli extroverted. I remember when Luca showed up walking on his knees and thus entered Mantovani’s office.”

To ask him not to be given up, amidst the patron’s laughter. Request granted. «Hilarious even when Mantovani and Borea played the Boskov Dance in Vuja, they laughed like crazy. On the terrace we presented the samples, with Francis he stopped via XX. Like the queue at the ticket offices for the Cup matches. Mantovani, to make up for his inconveniences, sent flowers to everyone in the palace.”

Mantovani who left everyone too soon, in 1993, at the age of 63. «A month before his disappearance – Pinuccia Sardella remembers emotionally – he showed up in the evening, there were only a few of us. Hands in his pockets, he entered his office, observed, then focused on the trophies. “President, do you need it?”. “No thank you. I watch”. Then he walked away slowly down the stairs. “President, we are waiting for you, when will you come?”. She raised her hand to greet me but she didn’t answer me, she had the blues.”

It happens to dad Paolo Enrico Mantovani. And since 1996 the headquarters have been in the Palazzo del Melograno. «Beautiful, with the frescoes – recalls the former secretary – enormous, even too much so. The players still came there often, I think of Mihajlovic and his wife, but times were changing. From salaries delivered by hand with checks, we moved on to credits. There was the office of Filippo Mantovani, which discovered talent in the world. Enrico may have made mistakes, but due to too much confidence, he loved Sampdoria very much. And in recent times, I remember the protests.”

Until the advent of Riccardo Garrone, which in December 2002 moved its headquarters to Corte Lambruschini. «Less fascinating but more modern, functional – explains Sardella – I remember Marotta’s office, the trophy room. When Cassano arrived he could be recognized by his big voice but he loved me. Then I will never forget the day of Ferrero’s arrival, it was shocking, the faces incredulous, such a clear break for those who had lived through the Mantovani era. Then in 2016 I retired.”

And Ferrero had invested in the building in Bogliasco to move its headquarters there, before being blocked by its legal vicissitudes. The plan is now taking shape, with the new ownership and with Matteo Manfredi increasingly at the forefront. The move will be completed by the end of 2023. We are getting closer to Mugnaini and Casa Samp. And it expands. Three floors, 1387 square meters: 1st operational floor, with employees and managers, 16 rooms, plus meeting room; 2nd with presidency, scouting rooms and council; 3rd for marketing and with meeting room.