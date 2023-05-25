Blucerchiati already relegated, neroverdi out of the fight for Europe: he can win the show

Sampdoria-Sassuolo will open the 37th day of the Serie A championship, ahead of Friday scheduled at the Ferraris stadium at 20.45. The blucerchiati are already relegated but want to finish in the best possible way in the last one at home, the neroverdi aim to repeat last year’s result and reach 50 points. To do so, however, Dionisi’s team needs two victories.

THE PREDICTION of Sampdoria-Sassuolo — Stankovic’s team has already been relegated but after the 5-1 defeat against Milan they want to finish with a positive result in front of their fans. Sassuolo also wants to react, and improve its standings, after two consecutive knockouts against Monza and Inter. For this reason, the Ferraris match should see two teams compete head on: therefore a possible play is the one that refers to the 2-4 Multigol which is worth 1.51 for Betway, 1.53 for Snai and 1.55 for Sisal. See also F1 | Schumacher: "Immense growth of Mercedes since my first secret visit"

Sampdoria-Sassuolo: the odds — For the main Serie A betting sites, Sassuolo is the favorite team to win. An away success, missing from the 4-3 against Roma in March, is worth 1.93 for Novibet, 1.94 for DaznBet and 1.98 for SportBet. A victory for the hosts, which would be only the fourth in the league, instead rises to 3.60 for Better, 3.71 for Net Bet and 3.85 for Vincitu. The X is slightly higher, ranging from 3.75 for StarCasinò Bet and Snai to 3.90 for Sisal. Although Sampdoria have missed out on scoring 11 times at home, only Ajaccio (13) have done worse in the five major European leagues, for the bookie Ferraris could be a scoring match, considering that the two teams will play without pressure. Even the Goal odds follow this trend and start from 1.53 on Planetwin 365 and Betfari up to 1.63 on LeoVegas. The No Goal was higher at 2.25 for bet365, at 2.39 for Planetwin 365 and at 2.50 for Snai. See also Musetti: "Now head to Basel". Berrettini: "The foot hurts, we'll see"

Sampdoria and Sassuolo are two teams that have their fragility in their defences, 67 goals conceded for the blucerchiati (worst defense in the league), 56 goals conceded for the neroverdi. For this reason, the odds reward the Over 2.5 set at 1.55 by GoldBet, 1.61 by bet365 and 1.67 by LeoVegas. At 2.20 for Betway, at 2.25 for Snai and at 2.35 for Sisal instead the Under 2.5.

THE MARKERS — At Sampdoria in the defeat against Milan Fabio Quagliarella found his first goal in the league. Not only that, the striker has scored for the 18th different season in the top flight and has already netted five goals against Sassuolo. At 2.50 for Sisal and at 3.65 for LeoVegas his signature on the tender. Sponda Sassuolo Dionisi will be able to rely on his best striker Berardi, with 10 goals. When the class of ’94 sees the Sampdoria he gets excited: there are 9 goals scored against Sampdoria. Although he doesn’t score away from the match against Roma, he is the greatest danger for the bookmakers. A network of him is worth 2.50 for StarCasinò Bet and Snai. See also First she suffers, then she is cynical with super Shields: Milan goes to Belgrade

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND — A more than positive trend for Sassuolo who, despite losing their last two matches against Sampdoria, have won eight against the blucerchiati. Against no other team has done better. A season to forget this for Sampdoria who only scored 18 points, setting the negative record in their history. Previously the fewest points had been 28 in the seasons 1968/69, 1973/74 and 1974/75. Not only that, Stankovic’s team scored 22 goals and if he doesn’t score at least two more goals in the next two games he could score a new negative record which now belongs to Treviso and Cesena: 24 goals.

