Genoa – The goal scored by Simone Giordano, if irrelevant for the purposes of the result, rightfully enters the history of the Sampdoria club. As happens every time the goal is scored by a Genoese and even better if a Sampdoria fan, just like him, who as a child supported Sampdoria in the South Stand, where his parents took him.

This special club was inaugurated by Domenico Arnuzzo, who was joined over the years by Rocco Fotia, Giorgio De Giorgis, Roberto Bombardi, Angelo Coletta, Giancarlo Morelli, the current president of the club Marco Lanna, Roberto Romei, Enrico Chiesa. The last one was Luca Rizzo, from Marassi just like Giordano, who scored the goal against Fiorentina at the Ferraris on 2 November 2014, that is, nine years and a month ago.

The left back’s very nice counter-ball goal rewards a positive start to the season. Since his retreat in Livigno, Giordano has been able to gain the trust of Andrea Pirlo, who began the season by entrusting him with the starting role in the first three matches. Then it was Barreca’s turn, but when he got injured, Giordano was ready. I am His appearances in the championship have been 11 so far, nine from the start, plus the two from the Italian Cup. In the last two seasons, Giordano cut his teeth outside, first at Piacenza in Serie C and then at Ascoli in Serie B. The then sporting director Carlo Osti had strong faith in him, who made him sign his first professional contract.

In this football that has looked abroad a lot since youth level, Giordano is a pearl. A Genoese who came to professionalism in his team from the heart, after having gone through the entire process in the youth teams; the coaches he is most attached to are Gabriele Repetto, Matteo Pastorino and David Alessi. It’s a shame that this moment he’d been waiting for all his life, scoring in a Sampdoria shirt, was tainted by the defeat. Giordano said that his idol, as a boy, was Giampaolo Pazzini (“I had a poster of him in my room and when I played and scored, I celebrated like him”).

The Genoese should also be in the starting lineup next Saturday, when Lecco coached by former player Emiliano Bonazzoli arrives at Marassi. Conditions to be checked Vieira, out due to a muscle problem. However, Benedetti and Pedrola will return to the group, while Murru will have put more training into his legs. Depaoli also needs to be replaced and will be disqualified for one match by the sports judge. Stojanovic should play in his place.