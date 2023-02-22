Genoa – “Yes, it’s true we were asked”. Massimo Zanetti with a statement to the Gazzettino on newsstands today confirms to follow the Sampdoria affair, “a prestigious club”. The entrepreneur from Veneto, owner of Segafredo, has already been associated with the Sampdoria club for years. The first time in the summer of 2020, when he was spotted in the Tardini grandstand for a Parma-Sampdoria match. Then again in December 2021. And his name has returned to the fore in recent days.

The day before yesterday morning then his statement on the radio show “Politics in football”: “Back to football? Never say never”. Former president and shareholder of Bologna, in recent years his passion for sport had focused on basketball, Virtus, and cycling, Trek-Segafredo. But that for football has never subsided: “I have never hidden that I would like to return – his words to the Gazzettino – Sampdoria is not experiencing a happy period, they have a lot of problems and are currently struggling to achieve salvation. There is one aspect to consider, coming back from Serie B is not an easy task”.

Zanetti admitted having had contacts with Banca Sistema, “but it’s still all to be seen”. The operation follows her personally Luca Baraldi, her trusted man. Zanetti could be involved in the convertible bond operation that Banca Sistema is preparing and coordinating. A synergy with the Wrm Group of the financier Raffaele Mincione is possible, which is above all interested in the Roman real estate assets of the Ferrero family.