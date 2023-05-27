Genoa – It all started by kicking a ball in the Milanese suburbs. There, Andrea Radrizzani’s passion for football was born. The dream, common to many boys, of becoming a player has remained so. But the entrepreneur from Rho has created many others. And always in the world of football. The only Italian president of a Premier League club, Leeds, but always attracted by Serie A.

“Invest in Italy? Italy attracts me and scares me, because oEvery time I come to Italy to do something, I find it much more difficult than abroad. Let’s see,” she said a few months ago. But this time the desire for Italy prevailed and the lunge for Sampdoria was quick and decisive, in synergy with Matteo Manfredi and with the possibility of counting on the support of Qatar Sports Investment. There is an agreement with the Sampdoria board of directors, overtaken Alessandro Barnaba, only the agreement with Massimo Ferrero is missing.

Who is Andrea Radrizzani

Born in 1974, with a degree in Public Relations, Radrizzani begins his climb sensing before others the potential of sport media business. First experience with Media Partners, with Marco Bogarelli, then in 2004 he set up on his own and founded the Mp & Silva agency, based in London, with Riccardo Silva, which over the years became a giant in sports marketing and TV rights. In 2016, 65% of the agency was sold to the Chinese of Jinxin, valued at over one billion dollars. But already a year earlier Radrizzani created Aser Ventures, an investment platform between sport, media and technology, with which he is close to buying Sampdoria together with Matteo Manfredi’s Gestio Capital. And again, again in 2015, the Lombard self-made man launched Eleven Sports, a multinational sports rights multinational (which in Italy had been awarded those of Lega Pro) which entered the Dazn group at the end of 2022, of which Radrizzani holds 5%.

But the real turning point in the relationship between Radrizzani and football comes in 2017 when he bought Leeds. The many years in the planet of TV rights and sports marketing have allowed him to create consolidated friendships with presidents and managers, above all Gazidis and Thohir. To give him the right push to cross the other side of the fence, however, is a chat with the Scottish legend Kenny Dalglish who talks to him about the Sleeping Giant, this club with a great history that sadly ended up in the Championship. Radrizzani contacts Massimo Cellino, current patron of Brescia, owner of Leeds at the time. In January 2017, he takes 50%, then after 6 months of co-management he rises to 100% with his lui Aser Ventures.

Leeds

For Radrizzani, Leeds is not Cursed United as for Brian Clough. Investment of around 70 million, with the need to modernize a glorious club but out of the Premier League since 2004, to continue the recovery started by the Sardinian entrepreneur. After the 7th place in 2017, the first year alone is disappointing: 13th despite the 28.43 million invested in reinforcements (17.50 those collected). But the turning point comes in the summer of 2018, Radrizzani goes to Buenos Aires and convinces Bielsa: “Ten hours locked in a room talking, he already knew everything about us, he captured me”. The entrepreneur is betting strongly on the coach (3 million euros salary for him and the staff) who, however, is asking for heavy investments in the structures rather than in the players. It is the move of rebirth. Bielsa came close to promotion in 2019, hit it in 2020, with 1st place.

The first year in the Premier League with El Loco is surprising: 9th place. However, something breaks in the second year. Radrizzani exempts Bielsa (“scelta painful”) after 27 days, calls Marsch and saves himself on the last day. And tomorrow, Sunday, we need the miracle-encore. Allardyce, 4th coach of the season, will have to beat Tottenham, hope that Leicester doesn’t win and that Everton doesn’t succeed either. Indeed, in the event of a draw for the Toffees, he will have to beat Spurs with a three-goal margin to prevail on goal difference. The relegation, it is said, would affect the possible transfer of the majority stake in Leeds to the minority shareholder, the group that owns the San Francisco 49ers (150 million pounds, instead of 420). “I appreciate the work of De Laurentiis – Radrizzani recently declared – the key to modern football is to work on ideas, in the Premier League we throw away too much money”.

The temptation of an Italian club

In recent years, there have been many attempts to land in Italy, more or less concrete. Among the clubs approached to Radrizzani there are Bari, Genoa, Milan, Atalanta, Palermo, Salernitana, recently also Inter. And Sampdoria, already in the sights of the Leeds patron for quite a few years. “When there’s something difficult, I’m drawn to it – he said a few months ago – I don’t know if it’s good or bad. If there is a relaunch project, people with professional ethics are needed, starting with the coach. Also, facilities are important. Our sports center has nothing to envy to that of Chelsea. Which team do you root for? You don’t say why if I come to Italy… When you buy a club, you’re just a keeper. The real owners are the fans.”