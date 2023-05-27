Genoa – All in two weeks. May 16 last year The XIX Century anticipated Andrea Radrizzani’s reappearance on the Sampdoria scenewho had already shown interest in Sampdoria starting from 2018 in the past. A few days earlier, on May 13, the owner of Leeds with his Aser Ventures and Matteo Manfredi with Gestio Capital, had sent the first letter of intent to the advisors appointed for the sale of Sampdoria.

In those days Alessandro Barnaba, supported by Edoardo Garrone, seemed to have a clear advantage, while more out of the way were Mincione, the Cerberus fund and the former patron of Bologna, Zanetti. But the eruption on the scene of the Radrizzani-Manfredi duo, who took the field with their “Project Sun”, “Progetto Sole”, quickly changed the cards on the table.

Saturday 20 May

Milan-Sampdoria is being played at San Siro, the Rossoneri’s goal. Meanwhile Matteo Manfredi from London announces a The XIX Century the offer presented with Andrea Radrizzani by the duo Gestio Capital-Aser Ventures: “On Friday we sent a binding offer to take over Sampdoria. We are ready to proceed to close it. Yesterday we reached an agreement with the banks, for the full payment of all their credits. In addition to this, we are ready to immediately invest 55 million for the salvation and relaunch of the Sampdoria club, plus another 20 already available. Furthermore, there are a number of institutional investors who are examining the dossier, who are interested in supporting us and with whom we are in close contact. And on Wednesday we spoke to Mayor Bucci because our project involves the revaluation and, why not, also the purchase of the Ferraris. Yes, we are also already in contact in this respect with 777 Partners, the property of Genoa».

Sampdoria, Radrizzani and Manfredi visit the sports center in Bogliasco



Monday 22nd May

Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi arrive around 11.15 in Bogliasco for a visit to the Sampdoria sports centre, the Mugnaini, welcomed by the operations director Alberto Bosco, and by the head of the blucerchiato sports centre, Alberto Marangon. After a visit of about an hour, stop at the Ferraris stadium and lunch in Albaro with Bosco, Panconi and Lanna who joined at a later time. “We are trying to speed up as much as possible – Radrizzani assures us – we have presented a proposal, now we await an answer in the next few hours”.

Wednesday 24th May

During the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Radrizzani and Manfredi presented the advisor PwC with a new proposal for Sampdoria, bringing the amount of money from own funds immediately available to 40 million to proceed with the ongoing rescue of the club.

Thursday 25 May

The XIX Century anticipates the possible partnership between the Radrizzani-Manfredi duo and the Qatar Sports Investment of president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, owner of Paris Saint Germain. A spokesman for the group from London says: “The QSI has been pursuing a growth project for some time. We are doing it in the padel, where we are in close contact with the international president of the Federation, the Italian Luigi Carraro. And we are doing it in football, following the increasingly widespread concept of network timeshare. We recently entered Braga, acquiring around 22%. I confirm the news of the last few hours and that is that we are close to entering Santos, in Brazil. We have been following Malaga in Spain for a while. Radrizzani and Al-Khelaifi are close friends. Andrea spoke to him about Sampdoria and we are evaluating the investment opportunities in the club if he will take over. In synergy with Gestio Capital and Aser Ventures”.

Friday 26th May

The first call of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting convened by the board of directors for the capital increase, as planned, must be deserted. But shortly before the start of Sampdoria-Sassuolo, Alessandro Barnaba’s Merlyn Advisors and Matteo Manfredi’s Gestio Capital in synergy with Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures present the new offers, considered by both to be the “latest”. The turning point arrives: shortly after midnight, the Sampdoria board of directors (president Lanna, vice president Romei, Panconi and Bosco) sign the first draft of the agreement with Gestio Capital, Matteo Manfredi’s fund, in synergy with Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures, considered more compatible with the debt restructuring plan. All that is missing is the written agreement with the Ferrero family, to which the document was sent.