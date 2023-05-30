Genoa – The Sampdoria shareholders’ meeting reopens. While, in parallel, Manfredi and Radrizzani are continuing negotiations with Ferrero, the last node left to close the deal and formalize the transfer of ownership. Very difficult negotiation at the moment. At the meeting, as already yesterday, the lawyers of Manfredi and Radrizzani were present, delegated by the small shareholder Across Fiduciaria, as well as the members of the Board of Directors and some small shareholders. Barnaba today is instead connected by videoconference.

As promised Sampdoria fans are back at Corte Lambruschini for the resumption of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting. About 800 supporters gathered around the banner of the South “Liberate la Sampdoria”. “Hands off Sampdoria” shouted the fans who left with the protests against Ferrero and Garrone-Mondini.

The president Marco Lanna left the office, together with the directors Alberto Bosco and Gianni Panconi and the slo (supporter liaison officer, the manager of relations with the fans) Tantillo. On the megaphone he reported that it will be a long day. “We have – he told the fans before going back up for the meeting – the meeting has reopened, there is a negotiation in progress. We are waiting for information on how this negotiation will close and then we will act accordingly. I think everything has to close quite quickly, but we don’t know the times, so it can be hard in the afternoon. It seemed right to warn you.”

It therefore always remains current the path of the compulsory capital increase, endorsed by the court, through article 120bis of the crisis and insolvency code. The capital increase will be done by Across Fiduciaria, which represents Gestio Capital and Aser Ventures.