Genoa – There are developments on the sale of Sampdoria, with implications that could create problems for the new owners, Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi. The former patron Massimo Ferrero has filed an urgent appeal with the Court of Companies of Genoa asking to stop future capital increases. The news was given by the Ligurian television station Primocanale. As mentioned, this is an urgent appeal, therefore on the basis of article 700 of the code of civil procedure, Ferrero’s move will be evaluated in the next few weeks.

What Samp is at risk now is difficult to understand. The closing for the transfer of ownership of the club from Ferrero to Radrizzani and Manfredi is expected in September. The couple had managed to subscribe to the capital increase during the shareholders’ meeting on 13 June to save the club from bankruptcy, after having bought shares from a small shareholder. Ferrero still has a minority stake. At stake is also the restructuring agreement with the creditors that the court now has to approve and this appeal by Ferrero could create problems.