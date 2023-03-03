Genoa – Entrepreneur and politician. But also a great Sampdoria fan. Sandro Biasotti follows closely blucerchiati misadventures. The former governor of the Liguria Region, president of the “Sampdoria Club Parlamento” suffers like all supporters but remains confident: «Avoiding Serie B will be tough but Sampdoria is a historic, attractive club and I believe that a fund will arrive by the end of the season and he will save her.”

How are you experiencing this Blucerchia moment?

«Bad, even worse. You can lose and go to B but not having certainties for the future, for a fan, it’s a drama ».

What brought Sampdoria to this critical point?

«The Ferrero management has created this dramatic situation, this is certain».

Couldn’t it have been done earlier? Perhaps even the world of football has underestimated the problem?

«The mistake was made by Garrone in handing over Sampdoria to this character. It was enough to see him, Ferrero. I met him at dinner in Rome as president of the “Sampdoria Club Parlamento” and as soon as you see him you weigh him, you understand. I would never have given him Samp and then the Garrones didn’t have the immediate need to give them, they are the wealthiest in Liguria. Ferrero is also a nice, cordial person, you can laugh together, he had asked me if I wanted to join the board of directors but I elegantly told him “no thanks, I have other commitments…” ».

Will the negotiated settlement of the crisis be decisive?

«I have to acknowledge Lanna and the board that they are behaving in the best possible way. The criticisms also made by Ferrero are out of place: what could they do? They are good people. This tool introduced after Covid has a positive effect: it does not allow recovery actions for credits, which remain frozen. But I didn’t know about the 200 million debts, a heavy figure ».

Can politics lend a hand in these cases?

“He can’t do anything. Sure, Toti and Bucci can guarantee closeness to potential buyers but they can’t give direct help. They can only help those who want to invest in a city like Genoa and I’m sure they will».

And can local entrepreneurs help?

«By now, with rare exceptions, almost all clubs are in the hands of funds or sovereign wealth funds. There are no individuals who can afford such an operation. There are many wealthy ones but I don’t think there are today those who take on a football club with all its risks and with 200 million debts. A normal entrepreneur doesn’t do it, especially if he’s Ligurian because no one is a prophet in his homeland. If I had to have, and I don’t have them, the billions for an operation like this, I wouldn’t do it. The first thing that’s not good, they’d come and challenge you at home».

How will it end?

«If I had to bet I would say that I am confident. Napoli has been valued at 1.2 billion, Milan is also on those figures, Samp is not at that level but it is an important club. Zanetti? I don’t know him personally but he is an excellent entrepreneur. But I believe more that an international fund can take it, it seems that someone is moving, that there are talks. And when I say bottom I don’t think of Al Thani, those are jokes: even there you just need to see the character to realize that seriousness is something else».

So is Sampdoria attractive despite the debts?

«Yes, because it’s an ideal club to do well, we could easily be like Sassuolo or even Atalanta. Excellent square, wonderful city, warm and peaceful fans and also for those who invest there are excellent conditions, from the Port to the proximity to Milan. I remember that once upon a time the players who came here did better than in other teams because they found the perfect context, now the opposite is happening, I hope in a return to the past».

What if it were a fund that asked you to join the board?

«No, I repeat, I prefer to be a fan. But it could be that a fund also involves local entrepreneurs»

What role will Garrone play in these months?

«I have to acknowledge that the Garrones have put tens and tens of millions into it. Before the mistake, Ferrero were only to be applauded. Then they probably got tired of throwing money into a black hole but they found the wrong choice. But I’m sure they will try in every way to facilitate a different solution. Knowing the Garrone-Mondinis, they will want to get rid of this bad publicity resulting from this situation».

Senator Pirondini said he will ask Sport and Health to account for the accreditation given to Ferrero for Lazio-Sampdoria: do you agree?

«Presence at the stadium was a classic provocation of Ferrero’s character but deleterious. It annoyed me as a Sampdorian to see him there but I think whoever gave him the accreditation didn’t even know who he was or in any case didn’t know the background so I’d close it there, we’ll just give him more publicity ».

From society to the field: do you believe in salvation?

«I’m a bit resigned even if with Stankovic, especially recently, we play better. Before we were unwatchable, while even with Lazio until the 80′ we played it on equal footing. Hope never dies, I’m thinking of Salernitana last year who started their comeback by beating us. We need a miracle, but we suffer and hope. And to save the club, I think a solution will come before the end of the season and even if we go to Serie B, rebuilding it could even be easier.”