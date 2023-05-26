Genoa – Between endless calls, meetings without respite in Milan and remodeling of offers, the head-to-head between Alessandro Barnaba and the couple Andrea Radrizzani/Matteo Manfredi continues. Yesterday morning Secolo XIX anticipated the entry into the scene of the QSI, the Qatar Sports Investments chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifi and owner of Paris Saint-Germain, who through a spokesperson revealed that he is evaluating a future investment in the Sampdoria club (not is therefore, for clarity, in no way directly involved in the negotiation) if it will be Radrizzani, precisely in the circle of Al-Khelaifi, to take over. News founded, taken up and relaunched all over the world.

The advisors PwC and Lazard, the lawyers of Legance, the banks above all Sistema and Macquarie, the “claimants”, the lawyer Bissocoli expert in the negotiated settlement of the crisis, the trustee Vidal and then the Board of Directors. These are the main players involved in this final rush. In a run-up that changes positions from hour to hour and on which the salvation and future of Sampdoria depend. The issues are always the same, finding a balance with Sace/banks, for example on some technical guarantees. Contact unsecured creditors (guaranteed in writing) and find an agreement with them to complete the fundamental debt restructuring plan, which allows an investor, once Sampdoria has been taken over, to deal with a mass of debt that is always having an impact, but is not lethal for the future. Manfredi/Radrizzani and Barnaba, who has hovered over Sampdoria since December and enjoys the support of Garrone, move with different methodologies. There are currents of thought and opinions on which proposal is the best. Physiologically inevitable, even among the very protagonists of the negotiations.

Likely you shouldn’t even get to the moment of “choice”, interpreting the few words of the lawyer Romei in a break from yesterday’s many talks: «Whoever comes to be the first to propose the proposal congruous with all the technical conditions required will prevail». Among which there is also the agreement with the owners, i.e. with the Ferrero family, an agreement that should not be underestimated. And with trustee Vidal. The board of directors is working to find a formula that can go well, but we need to speed up the time. A knot that never like in this moment even the ex patron himself should untie. But it can do so within the parameters set by the trust and the bankruptcy court in Rome. And he’s working on it with his lawyers.

Yesterday Ferrero released a statement, who indirectly calls into question all the “suitors”: «I am offering all my willingness to find an agreement as quickly as possible to define and resolve the future of Sampdoria. However, those interested should show up, they have not done so with me so far and as far as I have heard not even with the trustee Vidal. I can’t wait to find a “possible” solution». The rumors that would outline “extreme” solutions and ways that would allow an agreement with the owners to be completely bypassed have also reached Ferrero and his lawyers: “But if there is anyone – he continued – who thinks or says he can take a Sampdoria completely excluding me and the trustee Vidal, against the interest of the creditors of the Roman concordats, first and foremost the exchequer, commits a serious mistake. As well as an act for some illicit profiles ».

Avoiding legal aftermath should be one of the first conditions of any proposal to save Sampdoria. Also because the timing may not be compatible with the urgency of the situation. There are only 25 days left until June 20ththe deadline for registering for the next Serie B championship.

Speaking of deadlines, yesterday the one that has already been baptized was brought into the national limelight the “rule saves Sampdoria”, as well as a “gift” from Serie A. The facts: the Sampdoria vice-president Romei moved with the Serie A clubs and the category League to immediately obtain the relegated clubs, currently Sampdoria and Cremonese, the first tranche of the “parachute B”, its 40%. Also by virtue of the exceptional term of the Serie A championship, in June and not in May, due to the stop for the World Cup which was held in Qatar.

A rule provides that condition to receive the parachute is the enrollment in the championship of B. And some companies have raised doubts for Sampdoria. Romei exposed himself, “I told everyone that we are working to find a solution for the future of the company, not as erroneously reported that we have already found it”. The money, a little more than 10 million, could already arrive today, but Romei has to resolve a couple of technicalities with the banks and with the League, before being able to use it to pay the first quarter of federal salaries by 30 May, escaping the cleaver of 4 penalty points to be served next season. And in any case, even being able to use them all, they would not be enough to reach the necessary quota, approximately 13.5 million. They can be increased by the famous million and a half finally arriving from the Colony for the definitive sale of Chabot. But presumably there will still be a need for further support from external finance. In short, an endless battle.