Genoa – Sampdoria present on the table of the Board, Bissocoli expert and PwC advisor. Arrived in the space of 6 days, between Wednesday of last week and the following Monday. First Barnaba, then Radrizzani and to close Mincione. None at the moment congruous, for different reasons. But, net of sensational twists and turns, it should be one of them to find the “right” agreement to take control of Sampdoria. And the support is all for Barnabas, at football levels.

Already at the top of Lille, he is the obligatory favourite. Armored by that “ticket” formed last October with Edoardo Garrone, who exclusively guaranteed him total support. And that he has publicly proposed it and is proposing it as the only solution, take it or leave it “if the Barnaba plan fails, Sampdoria will only have bankruptcy and Serie D”. Barnabas’ first offering through his fund Merlyn Advisors Ltd is from last January 10, from there another four, three written. The financier’s project, which completely bypasses the trust and Ferrero, can also count on the approval of the lawyer Bissocoli, the expert on the negotiated settlement of the crisis appointed by the Chamber of Commerce, and of the Sampdoria board of directors who is doing everything in their power to facilitate their arrival. He has already been working on the future organizational chart of the company for months. A couple of board members will certainly remain (Lanna and Panconi), then an economic-financial manager will arrive and the profile is that of Guida Fienga, already active in various phases of the negotiations, and a sports director. In these hours, Barnaba’s lawyers (the Milanese firm Cappelli Rccd) are in constant contact with the advisors of the Doriano board of directors, PwC, Legance and the lawyer Bonati, to reformulate some parts of the offer. Which plans to invest around 35 million in the first instance through a capital increase, plus an unquantified willingness to inject additional funds into the team to compete in Serie B for the next one or two years. So time is running out, we need to close by May 30th to begin with to avoid the 4 penalty points. And there is an absolute need for a bridging finance intervention. As known, one of the biggest stumbling blocks remains finding an agreement with the three creditor banks of the Sace guaranteed loans, namely Sistema, Macquarie and Progetto.

Barnabas’ latest proposal is to write off those debts at 50%, rescheduling them for 20 years. Inadmissible for the banks due to the mechanisms of these public guarantees from which Samp has benefited. That excerpt “would cost” about 25 million to the banks. In the event of default, however, there would be no loss for them. Barnaba has never dealt directly with lenders, no face-to-face meetings, only emails. The interlocutors are the advisor PwC and Bissocoli. He allegedly went to Sace who, however, according to financial circles, cannot give discounts. The only solution for the banks remains the lengthening of the debt, while keeping the amount guaranteed by the state unchanged. While Barnabas could consider substituting guarantors, including Sace himself.

Another strategy instead for Wrm Group of Mincione and Aseer Capital of Radrizzani (in synergy with Gestio Capital Limited) who are working to reach compatible agreements with the banks and with the trustee Vidal as soon as possible. Yesterday Radrizzani modified some aspects of his preliminary offer. However, both objectively start at a competitive and environmental disadvantage, not being able to count on any support from Garrone. Their first proposal regarding the initial investment is about 15 million lower than that of Barnabas.

Meanwhile the Sampdoria board has completed the debt restructuring plan, which however will be handed over to the Court only when the investor is there. Which in turn will have to approve or modify it, because it will constrain its movements. Restructuring plan which, among other things, overrides the “approval clause” (if an investor does not like it, the entire debt repayment can be requested immediately) included in the contracts with the banks. And so as not to miss anything, there are pressures and interests from high-level politicians and former politicians (including former ministers), even with the banks, to direct the Sampdoria dossier.