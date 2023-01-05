Genoa – “The unavailability of the majority shareholder to pass the hand in such a delicate situation for the Club, the unavailability of the two main creditor banks of the company to consider a debt restructuring plan as well as the decision of the board of directors of UC Sampdoria not to proceed with the reduction of the share capital due to losses, eliminate the necessary conditions for Merlyn Partners SCSp can invest up to 50 million euros in Sampdoria and immediately launch an industrial and financial recovery plan, creating the conditions for the sporting relaunch of the Club”. This can be read in a note from Merlyn Advisors, the fund management company Merlyn Partners SCSpwith which she communicates that she is “forced to interrupt the ongoing negotiations started on November 3, 2022 with the majority shareholder, the company and its advisors”.

“The decision has been communicated by Dr. Alessandro Barnaba, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Merlyn during the shareholders’ meeting convened today 5 January 2023, at the headquarters of UC Sampdoria, which was officially deserted following the umpteenth decision not to appear by the majority shareholder Sport Spettacolo Holding. In addition to the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, only Doctor Barnaba was present at the meeting representing Metis Sporting Sarl (a company 100% owned by Merlyn Partners SCSp) as a small shareholder of the company”, continues the note.

“With great regret I have to note that there was no interest on the part of the current owners in finding a solution that would have allowed Merlyn to save and subsequently relaunch Sampdoria. In the absence of the conditions deemed necessary by us, on which we have worked hard in recent weeks, first of all the reduction of the share capital due to losses and the debt restructuring plan, we must note that there are no conditions for us to be able to subscribe to the ‘capital increase that the company needs and we are therefore forced to give up what would have been a new difficult but fascinating and important challenge, declared Barnaba. “Our project would have given Sampdoria the financial resources necessary to re-emerge from the situation of obvious financial difficulty in which it finds itself and continue to compete in Serie A, guaranteeing it an economically sustainable future and would have launched, thanks to the synergies with Lille – LOSC, French top division team and French Champion in season 21/22 99.9% owned by Merlyn Partners SCSp, a relaunch also from a sporting point of view”.

“In recent weeks, Merlyn Advisors presented an industrial project to the owners and members of the Board of Directors of UC Sampdoria characterized by some precise guidelines whose main objectives were to avoid the risk that the difficult financial situation of the Club could lead to the loss of the sports title (with the consequent need for the team to restart from Serie D (or Serie C in the best case) and to proceed with its relaunch using the following levers: subscription of the 100% of the 30 million capital increase to replenish the assets; payment of a further 20 million made available to the company in the form of a shareholder loan to meet working capital needs; start of a corporate restructuring process under the guidance of a new highly experienced management team; restructuring of the enormous amount of debt (financial and otherwise) accumulated especially over the last 2 years; creation of important synergies with Lille on sports management; immediate strengthening of the team also through the loan of some players from Lille with the aim of remaining in Serie A at the end of the 2022/2023 season, as part of the management of the January transfer market; focus on revenue growth not related to player trading (Sponsorship, Match Day, Merchandising); focus on cost reduction to achieve break-even between revenues and recurring costs in the shortest possible time (both net of players trading); creation of a strong team to compete permanently at the top of the Serie A table and achieve growth in TV rights revenues. A plan conceived in this way would have allowed, by concentrating resources and skills only in UC Sampdoria and not in rescuing other subjects unrelated to football, to lay solid foundations to be able to start building a path that would have led the Company to adopt a modern and suitable for today’s football with specifically sporting goals and objectives. Other solutions so far aired, whose probability of realization we consider extremely low, and that they look more like financial palliatives than actual recovery and recovery projectseven if they were to occur, there is the risk that they could have the only consequence of prolonging the situation of great difficulty in which the Company and its employees have found themselves, as well as the situation of great discomfort that environments close to the Clubs, such as the world of fans for example, who are once again witnessing, due to a decision by the current owners, the failure of a plan that would have allowed them to look to the future with renewed optimism (especially after yesterday’s good victory in Sassuolo ) and not, on the contrary, with uncertainty and fear for the general fate of the team”.

The note concludes: “Reiterating therefore the regret for the impossibility of realizing one’s own industrial project for UC Sampdoria, Merlyn Advisors will in any case follow the evolution of the situation with the utmost attention. Should favorable circumstances arise for the realization of an industrial project, certainly different in terms of contents and conditions from the one just described, Merlyn could be available to consider an intervention always from the perspective, ethical and professional, of guaranteeing an adequate future for society and a sustainable return on investment”.