Genoa – The offer of Alexander Barnabasat least the fifth from December 10 to today, and the reappearance of Andrea Radrizzani are the jolts of the last few hours around the future of Sampdoria. The Roman financier, financially backed by Edoardo Garrone, presented his latest proposal to advisor PwC on Friday. Compared to the previous one, he raised the percentage of write-off of the debt with the banks (Sistema, Macquarie and Progetto), bringing it to around 50%. However, still insufficient, according to what filters, for financial institutions willing to make concessions on repayment times but not to discounts for the Sace guaranteed part (90%). Banks that are therefore waiting for a new reformulation of the proposal, compatible with the debt restructuring plan (pursuant to article 57 of the crisis and insolvency code) that the Board of Directors, together with the advisors, is defining in record time to be presented before the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 26 May. Finding an agreement with the banks is essential and probably the decisive move to close the deal. Barnaba remains ahead, has been hovering over Samp at least since last November, and insists on making proposals. He has never interrupted relations with the board of directors and since February he has been constantly in dialogue with the lawyer Bissocoli, the expert in the negotiated settlement of the crisis who, within his area of ​​responsibility, is doing everything possible (like the board of directors) to create the best situation for him to close on the terms he wants, i.e. also bypassing any type of relationship with the majority shareholder of Sampdoria, the Ferreros.

The novelty is represented by the reappearance at the table of Radrizzani, now close to definitively leaving Leeds, selling his majority stake for a good few million pounds (it is said 420 if the team is saved, 150 if they relegate) to the minority shareholder, the owner group of the San Francisco 49ers . In recent days, his name has been linked to Inter, but it has also been reported on the Sampdoria dossier, which has already been followed in the past. The obstacle for him is certainly represented by time, there is very little to propose an offer starting practically from scratch.

Soon announced the first proposal of the Wrm Group by Raffaele Mincione, at the moment it still seems without a partner, who has chosen a different strategy, to look for a balance with the banks and with the property to speed up the times. While there is always a smokescreen around Massimo Zanetti and his declared great desire to return to football with many ambitions.