Genoa – The renunciation is there. And it should allow Sampdoria to avoid the dreaded two penalty points. With yesterday’s final sprint, the Sampdoria management also collected the latest adhesions. Sampdoria members voluntarily and fully waive their December salary. The agreement was reached through individual agreements. The Sampdoria club will thus be able to bypass today’s deadline by paying only the salaries for October and November, in compliance with what is allowed by the FIGC regulations. All transfers will be made between yesterday and today.

At this point, given the tight deadlines, only possible problems of a technical nature would risk not allowing Sampdoria to complete the match respect the deadline, which expires at midnight today. But the most important thing was getting the latest members, so there is confidence at the Sampdoria home. Barring sensational unforeseen events, the blow of the two penalty points was avoided. Two points which, for a Sampdoria in difficulty but still attached to the residual hopes of a sensational comeback-salvation, would be a heavy blow.

The club maintains due prudence and awaits today for the publication of an official statement. The proceeds of the last few days of the January market (3.4 million collected from the sale of Sabiri to Fiorentina and from the early redemption of Torregrossa by Pisa) and the support of the banks with the advance of certain credits (such as the 2.3 million from the sale of Colley to Besiktas which will arrive in cash in the next few days) they were not enough to cover the 10.5 million for the quarter October-November-December. But they are to cover October and November. The work of “sensitization” of the internal commission composed of Audero, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella, Rincon and Ravaglia, with the support of Djuricic, was fundamental. But also the exonerated coaches such as D’Aversa and Giampaolo (technicians with whom we deal for the early termination of contracts) have given their availability.

Now, the important thing was to define the issue of renunciation, with the collection of signatures from members. Then there will be 10 days available to deposit further additions to the contracts in which it will be possible to insert bonus/malus prizes to be paid in June. In case of salvation, it will be possible for registered players to get something more than their December salary, but in case of relegation they will get something less.

Meanwhile, the company also remains vigilant on the market. With the sale of Colley and the injury of Gunter is possible the signing of a free agent in defense. The name at stake is Marios Oikonomou, 30 years old, ex Bologna. The Greek has undergone the medical tests, Samp is now evaluating whether to add a pawn or whether to rely on those who are already there, with the Inter match which saw a rediscovered Murillo.