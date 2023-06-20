Genoa – And with June 20, that is today, the complex, tortuous and razor-edge path that has disturbed so many nights in recent weeks at Sampdoria and the Sampdorians comes to an end. By tonight, the Sampdoria club will fulfill the latest legal, economic-financial, infrastructural, sporting and organizational criteria necessary to register for the next Serie B championship, the seventh in its 77 years (celebrated on August 12) of history. Championship of which it will be, regardless, the most prestigious club, the one “to beat”. As was the case last time, in the 2011/2012 season which culminated with promotion to Serie A by beating Varese in the playoff final, with Giuseppe Iachini on the bench.

The June 20 deadline had become an obsession for the Sampdoria world. A mantra to be repeated obsessively in that mad race against time that characterized the last intense days of Sampdoria club. The real date that in all respects certified the salvation of the company. One of the key dates entered by Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani in the timing of the “project sun”, their proposal to take over Sampdoria. After June 20 there are only two more left to complete the list, the counterpart of the debt restructuring plan currently scheduled for the end of September and to follow the “closing”. A term that needs no translation.

The race against time to obtain the concession of the national license for the 2023/2024 Serie B championship has come to a positive conclusion precisely in the Cesarini area. Yesterday was paid two months of federal salaries (not only football players, but also a series of other clearly specified figures such as doctors, physiotherapists, athletic trainers…), April and May, around 7 millionwith a lot of filing with the Covisoc of relative certification.

They were always yesterday payables with foreign companies relating to previous transfer market operations have been paid, for around 6 million in total: for example with Valencia for Murillo, with Lech Poznan for Linetty, with Sparta Prague for Schick, plus some training allowances and Fifa solidarity contributions. Failure to obtain the UEFA licence, for the first time after its introduction, has obliged the Sampdoria club to produce detailed documentation regarding any type of dispute with foreign companies.

In the last few hours and in the next the Sampdoria general secretary Massimo Ienca and the administrative director Alberto Gambele (with the collaboration of the administrative area) the endless paperwork relating to Irpef withholding taxes will also end up to the month of April and INPS contributions up to that of May. And, in order not to miss anything, it will pay the IRES, IRAP and VAT taxes resulting from the annual returns referring to the tax periods ending by 31 December of the years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Also in this case by filing a certificate with Covisoc.

Among other documents and required fulfillments, just yesterday was filed with Covisoc (Supervisory Commission on football clubs) a copy of the latest available financial statements, that is, the one closed on December 31, 2022 and approved by the shareholders’ meeting last Friday. In addition to a whole series of reports: on management, from the board of statutory auditors, from accounting control, from the auditing firm…

At this point the last step, usually formal, is still missing. And in the case of Sampdoria it certainly will be.

Covisoc and the Commission for Infrastructural and Sporting-Organizational Criteria by 30 June, having examined the documentation of the companies and what has been transmitted by the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie B, “having verified the fulfillment of the payments by the companies and carried out the further checks, communicate to the club the outcome of their investigation, sending a copy of the communication for information to the FIGC and the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie B. In the event of a positive outcome of the investigation by both commissions, the application for granting the license is understood to have been accepted» .

But next June 30, Sampdoria will already be immersed in the next season, the first of the new Manfredi/Radrizzani era. With the new coach, the new technical director (Legrottaglie) and the new management structure defined.